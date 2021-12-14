Heritage’s Bickel, Meyer, Richman sign to play college volleyball

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of talented volleyball players put pen to paper Tuesday afternoon at Heritage High School as Ella Bickel (IU East), Layla Meyer (Huntington University), and Allison Richman (IU Kokomo) all signed to play in college.

The trio helped lead Heritage to a 26-6 overall record this past season.

Richman led the Patriots with 240 kills on the season and was third on the team with 60 aces and third with 26 blocks.

Meyer paced the Patriots with 74 aces and 337 digs.

Bickel was third on the team with 214 digs and fourth on the team with 55 aces.