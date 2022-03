MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School senior Bryce Barker is taking his talents to Trine, as the the senior signed to play college football for the Thunder on Tuesday afternoon.

Barker is a 6-foor-2, 260-pound lineman. He played both offensive and defensive line for the Patriots, helping Heritage to a 4-6 overall record as a senior. Barker expects to play defensive tackle for the Thunder.

He plans to study criminal justice and become a police officer.