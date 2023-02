MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage baseball standout Morgan Andrews will head to Anderson University to continue his athletic and academic career as the senior signed with the Ravens on Wednesday afternoon.

Last spring as a junior for the Patriots Andrews hit .390 for a team that finished 26-3 overall. On the mound he went 5-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33.1 innings.