LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage volleyball, your reigning Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week, extended their winning streak to seven matches after beating Leo in four sets on Thursday.

The Patriots came out swinging, taking the first two sets. After Leo won set three, 25-20, Heritage responded by taking set four by the same score.

Thursday’s match was the second time the two teams squared off this season. Heritage won the first meeting in a best of three set match.

Heritage (12-2) is scheduled to host Wayne next Monday at 7 p.m., while Leo (4-5) visits Blackhawk Christian next Tuesday.