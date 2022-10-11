LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional volleyball play got underway at a few select sites on Tuesday night, as Heritage bested Woodlan 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-6) in 3A sectional 21 play at Leo High School.

Heritage improves to 29-2 overall and advances to face undefeated 3A no. 3 Angola (29-0) on Saturday in the sectional semifinals at 11 a.m. Woodlan ends the season with a record of 19-11.

In other sectional volleyball action, 3A no. 4 Bellmont swept Peru 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-13) at Oak Hill High School. Bellmont improves to 25-6 overall and advances to face Maconquah (7-23) in the sectional semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. Peru ends the season with a 7-27 record.