MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage and Woodlan headed into the night tied for the ACAC lead at 3-0 in conference play, but it would be the Patriots who came away with sole possession of first place as they swept the Warriors 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-22) on Tuesday evening in Monroeville.

Heritage improves to 13-4 overall and 4-0 in ACAC play with the win.

Woodlan falls to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in ACAC action with the loss.