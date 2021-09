FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 15 Heritage swept 1A no. 12 Blackhawk Christian 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-19) in a meeting between two strong volleyball programs in the Fort Wayne area on Monday night.

Heritage improves to 9-4 overall this season with the win while Blackhawk Christian falls to 12-6.