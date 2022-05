FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage scored eight runs in the top of the first and never looked back as the Patriots topped Wayne 17-4 in five innings on the final night of the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic downtown at Parkview Field.

Manchester bested North Miami 8-5 in the nightcap on Wednesday.

The PSM Baseball Classic slate consisted of 11 high school games and one college contest played at Parkview Field.