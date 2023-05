MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School’s all-time leading scorer is staying in northeast Indiana to continue his basketball career as Luke Saylor signed with the University of Saint Francis on Monday afternoon.

A six-foot-two guard, Saylor scored 1,582 during his prep career. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 steals a game as a senior for the Patriots.