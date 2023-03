MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School senior Rylan Whitacre is heading to Wabash College as the linebacker signed to play for the Little Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

Whitacre tallied 110 total tackles (88 solo) with 12 tackles for loss and 1 sack as a senior. He was a key component of Heritage’s best season in years as the Patriots went 6-4 last fall – the program’s most wins since 2015.