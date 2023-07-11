MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School hosted a 3-way scrimmage with New Haven and Wayne on Tuesday night as the Patriots prepare for the 2023 season.

Heritage is hoping to continue their upward trajectory. After winning two games in their first season under coach Casey Kolkman, the Patriots won four in year two and increased that total to six wins last fall.

One key will be the play of quarterback Kobe Meyer. Last year he threw for 1,097 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 841 yards and 15 TDs.

Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day is set for next Friday, with practices set to start on July 31.

Heritage open the season Friday, August 18 at Bellmont.