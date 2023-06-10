CONVERSE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into Saturday, five northeast Indiana baseball teams were still alive in the IHSAA tournament. All five squads saw their season end in the semi-state round throughout Saturday.

Heritage and Blackhawk Christian were the lone northeast Indiana teams to win their semifinal game on Saturday. In Class 3A, Heritage survived a marathon of a pitcher’s duel to defeat Frankfort, 2-0, in 11 innings. Noah Redmon and Landon Lybarger combined to pitch a shutout for the Patriots in the win.

Following Heritage’s win, Norwell saw their season end at the hands of reigning state champion Andrean. The 59ers raced out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Norwell answered back with three in the bottom of the frame. Andrean went on to score four unanswered runs to put away Norwell with an 8-3 win.

Norwell ends their season with a 23-8 record.

In the 3A semi-state title game, Heritage jumped to an early lead over Andrean thanks to a RBI single from Corey Keppel. Andrean took control for good with a 4-run fifth inning.

Heritage ends their season with a 20-8 record.

In Class A, Blackhawk Christian fell short in a 6-4 battle with reigning state champion Lafayette Central Catholic in the semi-state title game. The Braves cruised past Marquette Catholic in the semifinal game to earn the right to play Lafayette Central Catholic.

Blackhawk Christian ends their season with a 13-13 record.

Elsewhere, Homestead fell in heartbreaking fashion to Hamilton Southeastern in the 4A semi-state semifinal at LaPorte. Meanwhile, Westview couldn’t hold onto an early lead against Illiana Christian in the Class 2A semi-state semifinal game.