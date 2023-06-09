MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth time in program history, Heritage baseball is playing in the semi-state round as one of eight teams left in Class 3A.

Only once has Heritage marched on to win a semi-state title. The Patriots are hoping to make some school history this weekend in a loaded field that includes Frankfort, No. 2 Andrean and Norwell.

At 19-7 this season, the ACAC champions hope to rely on a strong senior core when the Patriots face Frankfort at Oak Hill High School. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

If Heritage advances, the Patriots will face the winner of the second semifinal between Norwell and Andrean at 8 p.m.