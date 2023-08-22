FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop and Concordia kicked off SAC play on Tuesday night at Zollner Stadium with the Bruins earning a 6-0 win behind five goals from standout senior Lydia Herald.

Herald scored four goals in the first half as the Bruins led 4-0 at intermission. After another goal by Herald made it 5-0, Nury Sirbi-Carmona netted the final goal of the night for the Bruins.

Northrop improves in 3-0 overall while Concordia falls to 1-2. Next up, the Bruins play at Columbia City on Wednesday while Concordia hosts Leo on Thursday.