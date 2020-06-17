Henson tabbed to lead Manchester boys basketball program

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester High school has announced that Eli Henson has been approved by the school board as the new boys basketball coach.

Henson spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Whitko High School, going 46-48 with the Wildcats, including a 10-13 overall mark last season.

Prior to that he served as North White’s head coach from 2011-16, going 63-56.

At Manchester, Henson takes over for Mark Underwood who went 43-52 in four seasons, including a 9-14 mark last year.