Haydock to head Wayne Generals football program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending nine seasons at Woodlan Sherwood Haydock is heading back to the Summit Athletic Conference as the well-known coach has been tabbed to lead the Wayne Generals program.

Haydock met his new team on Tuesday night at Wayne High School. In 30 years as a head coach in Indiana, Haydock has a 195-161 record.

Haydock went 62-42 during his tenure at Woodlan, taking the Warriors to the 2A state title game in 2017.

Haydock takes over for Derrick Moore, who parted ways with the Wayne program back in November after five seasons leading the Generals. Wayne went 0-10 last fall after winning nine games the previous year.

Prior to Woodlan, Haydock served as head coach at now-defunct Harding High School for nine seasons, guiding the Hawks to the 2A state title in 2006. He led Harding from 2002 to 2010, going 75-54.

Haydock coached at River Forest from 1998 to 1999, going 4-16. Prior to that stop he was the head coach at Northwestern from 1995 to 1997, posting a 18-14 mark.

From 1988 to 1994 Haydock led the Whiting program, going 36-35 with the Oilers.