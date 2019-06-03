Hamlin finishes Snider career on top at state

The finish to Jesse Hamlin’s high school career was picture perfect as the Snider senior captured the state title in the 3200 meters Friday night in Bloomington.

Hamlin ran a time of 9:04.69 to win by two seconds over second place finisher Caleb Futter of the Christian Academy of Indiana.

There was a lot of Fort Wayne flavor on the podium that night – Concordia’s Reece Gibson came in third with Homestead’s Ryan Ruppert coming in fourth.

Hamlin will continue his running career in college – he’s already signed with the Butler Bulldogs.