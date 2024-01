HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – An original member of the Northeast Corner Conference since its inception in 1966, Hamilton High School is leaving the NECC for the Hoosier Plains Conference.

The Marines will be a full member of the Hoosier Plains Conference starting with the 2024-25 academic school year.

The Hoosier Plains Conference currently consists of Argos, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Lakeland Christian Academy, South Bend Career Academy, and Trinity School at Greenlawn.