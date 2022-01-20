Hall of Fame coach Wayne Kreiger earns 600th career victory

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne Kreiger added another accomplishment to a career that’s already landed him in the Indiana Basketball Hall of the Fame as the coaching legend earned his 600th career victory Thursday night in Berne. He becomes just the fifth coach in Indiana high school girls basketball history to reach the 600 win milestone.

Kreiger, in his first year coaching the Starfires, led South Adams to a 62-46 win over visiting Union City on Thursday night, improving his program’s record to 12-6 overall this season.

Kreiger, who was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, is now 600-239 overall. He began as a head coach at Columbia City in 1977 where he led the Eagles girls basketball program until 2010.

He later was an assistant for his son Scott at Canterbury before taking over the Cavaliers girls program from 2012-2015, winning a state title in his first season leading the program. The Cavs advanced to the state title game all three seasons he guided the team.

Over his career Kreiger has won 19 sectional titles, and 11 regionals, 4 semi-state titles, and the 2013 1A state title.

South Adams returns on action on Saturday when they host Woodlan.