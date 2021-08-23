Hall of Fame coach Kreiger headed back to sidelines at South Adams

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame coach Wayne Kreiger is back on the sideline as South Adams announced the northeast Indiana hoops legend will be their new girls basketball coach.

South Adams hires our Head Girls Basketball Coach: pic.twitter.com/74WybyQMMs — South Adams (@SA_Athletics) August 23, 2021

Kreiger is fifth all-time in Indiana High School girls basketball history with 588 wins over his previous 36 seasons. Among active coaches he sits no. 2 on the list for all-time girls basketball victories, behind Ben Davis coach Stan Benge with 655. Kreiger has an overall record of 588-233.

He most recently was the head girls coach at Canterbury, stepping down after the 2015 season as head coach to become the boys assistant coach under his son, Scott Kreiger.

Wayne Kreiger was elected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He began his head coaching career at Columbia City in 1977 where he won 16 sectionals, 8 regionals, and one semi-state with the Eagles. He was girls head coach at Columbia City until 2010.

He took over the Canterbury girls program in 2013 and immediately led the Cavaliers to the 1A state title. In all three years as the head girls coach at Canterbury the Cavs advanced to the state title game.