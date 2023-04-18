MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – A staple on the Highlight Zone during his time at Warsaw and Northrop, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame coach Al Rhodes has announced his retirement after 42 seasons on the sideline.

Rhodes, who has spent the last 15 years at Penn High School, finishes his coaching career with a an overall record of 693-329.

Rhodes is perhaps best known in northeast Indiana for the 22 season he led the Warsaw boys basketball program. He guided the Tigers to the state title in 1984 and had two players win Mr. Basketball.

After stepping down at Warsaw in 2002, Rhodes spent four seasons at the head coach at Logansport. He was the head coach at Northrop for one season (2006-07) before leaving for his alma mater Penn.