Prep Football Sectional Brackets Revealed

CLASS 6A
– Sectional 3. (4): Carroll (Fort Wayne), Fort Wayne Snider, Homestead, Noblesville

CLASS 5A
– Sectional 11. (4): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne North Side, Fort Wayne Northrop, Goshen

CLASS 4A
– Sectional 19. (8): Angola, Columbia City, DeKalb, East Noble, Leo, Northridge, Northwood, Wawasee
– Sectional 20. (8): Delta, Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Huntington North, Jay County, Marion, Mississinewa, New Haven

CLASS 3A
– Sectional 26. (8): Garrett, Glenn, Jimtown, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Washington, Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble
– Sectional 27. (8): Bellmont, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Heritage, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Norwell, Oak Hill, Peru

CLASS 2A
– Sectional 35. (8): Bluffton, Central Noble, Eastside, Fairfield, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Prairie Heights, Whitko, Woodlan

CLASS A
– Sectional 43. (8): Madison-Grant, Monroe Central, South Adams, Southern Wells, Taylor, Tri-Central, Union City, Wes-Del
– Sectional 44. (8): Adams Central, Caston, Churubusco, Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, Southwood, Triton

