FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the next three days, talented basketball prospects will converge in the Summit City for the GRBA National Championships.

The AAU tournament is hosted by the Indy Heat Gym Rats, who are well represented in this year’s tournament. Games will be hosted at various fieldhouses, including Sport One Parkview Fieldhouse and the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

Various college coaches are also expected to attend from around the country.

Pool play began on Friday and continues on Saturday, with tournament play being held on Sunday.