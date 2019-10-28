Gutman, Malatse honored as SAC’s best at soccer banquet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC’s best soccer players and teams were honored at Don Hall’s Guesthouse on Monday afternoon at the conference’s annual awards banquet.

The SAC champs in both boys and girls soccer were honored, with the Dwenger girls will the conference title and the Concordia Cadets taking the boys crown.

The Barthalow Awards were also handed out to the top players. Concordia midfielder Emily Gutman won the award on the girls side while Concordia forward Tumi Malatse won the Barthalow award for the boys.