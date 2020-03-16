Griffin Eifert will be preferred walk-on at Notre Dame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There will be another Eifert playing football at Notre Dame, and that can only be a good thing for Irish fans.

Bishop Dwenger senior Griffin Eifert will be a preferred walk-on for the Irish this coming fall his father, Greg, told WANE-TV.

Griffin follows in the footsteps of his older brother Tyler, who was an All-American for the Irish and won the Mackey Award in 2012 as the top tight end in college football. Tyler went on to become a first round draft pick by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, making the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Griffin was a two-way standout for the Saints as a senior this fall, helping Dwenger go 11-2 and earn a trip to 5A semi-state. He tallied 30 receptions for 478 yards and 7 TD grabs while also racking up 42 tackles and 5 interceptions on defense.

Griffin has previously planned to walk-on at Purdue, where his father and brother, Grady, both played basketball.

