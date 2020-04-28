Live Now
Green signs to USF for track and football

High School Sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Maxton Green is offically heading down the road to the University of St. Francis to continue his education and athletic career.

Green, a senior a Carroll, will continue to play football in the fall while competing in track and field during the spring season. He also plans on studying physical therapy once he’s on campus as a Cougar.

Due to social distancing guidlines, Green wasn’t able to hold a normal signing at Carroll and so his family organized a way to celebrate while keeping the distance at their house. Good luck to Maxton as he enters his freshman year of college in the fall.

