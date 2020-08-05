Grau tabbed to lead Bluffton boys basketball program

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as the Bluffton High School girls basketball coach for the last eight seasons Karl Grau is switching things up, as the veteran coach has been tabbed as Bluffton’s new boys basketball coach.

Grau went 81-106 leading the Bluffton girls. That includes advancing to the sectional title games each of the past three seasons – including bringing home sectional crowns in 2018 and 2019.

Grau replaces Chris Benedict, who left Bluffton for Whitko earlier this summer after guiding the Tigers for four seasons.

Bluffton went 15-8 last season, winning the ACAC title with a perfect 6-0 record in league play.