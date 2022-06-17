NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A bright sun beams down on New Haven’s football field on a mid-June day. The heat engulfs the football players and coaches as they wind down a 2-hour practice.

“Line up!” yells one of the coaches. The players, already exhausted, mosey to the sideline. If there was any gas left in the tank, there wouldn’t be after the team gets through conditioning.

As the team sprints from sideline to sideline, it’s easy to spot the leader of the pack, wide receiver Mylan Graham. Wearing his pink gloves, Graham glides back and forth within seconds, well before any of his teammates do the same.

Graham is getting ready to start his junior year, and the skill player is already trying to step up as one of the leaders of this young Bulldogs team.

“He’s really just like another coach out there for us,” said wide receiver coach Greg Mose.

New Haven head football coach Kyle Booher has also noticed Graham’s transformation since his freshman year. No longer is he a shy, timid kid that’s trying to figure out how to play football at the high school level.

“You can tell as he’s gotten a little bit of confidence, his demeanor’s changed a little bit,” Booher said.

Not only is Graham becoming a leader for New Haven, he’s also become one of the top football prospects in the country. Within the last few weeks, Graham has received offers to play with Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. That list will likely grow in the coming months.

“It’s actually a blessing honestly,” Graham said. “I have a lot of my friends and people’s dream schools just looking at me, confident in me to come to their program to play football. That’s what I’m most happy about.”

Graham will have no shortage of picks when it comes time to decide where he’ll play college football. In the meantime, he’s focused on helping his current team and coming into his own as a leader.

“I just want to get better and smarter,” he said. “I don’t want all this attention to get to my head. I just want to keep my head down and just keep working and see where I’ll go to college.”

Graham plans to take another year before committing to a school for college football.