ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top boys teams in the NECC square off in Albion on Friday as 2A no. 6 Central Noble hosts 3A no. 12 West Noble in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Chargers are 5-0 on the season following a 67-27 win over conference foe Churubusco this past Saturday. West Noble is scoring 62 points a game this season and yielding just 37.6 in coach Ethan Marsh’s fourth season.

Central Noble is 2-1 following a 51-50 loss to Westview on the road this past Saturday. The Cougars, who finished as 2A state runner-up last season, have wins over Canterbury and Angola in coach John Bodey’s seventh season leading the program.

WANE-TV will be live from Central Noble at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!