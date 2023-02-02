FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-win Wayne team will take on a 17-win Homestead squad in the sectional semifinals Friday night at Huntington North for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Spartans, ranked no. 12 in the 4A state poll, are coming off a thrilling 46-45 victory over 4A no. 6 Columbia City on Tuesday night in the opening round of sectional play. Homestead comes in with a 17-5 overall record and defeated Wayne 69-42 in the regular season back on November 12.

Wayne is enjoying its best season in years, as the Generals boast an overall record of 15-7. The Generals had a bye in the first round of sectional play, but have won three of their last four games and eight of their last ten. They are led by junior Sydney Gorman, an All-SAC first team selection, and post player Shabrea O’Quinn, an All-SAC second teamer.

Tip for Wayne-Homestead is set for 7:30 p.m., following the other sectional semifinal at Bob Straight Court at 6 p.m. between Huntington North and New Haven.

WANE-TV will be live from Huntington at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.