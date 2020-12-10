GOTW Preview: Wayne at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A couple of teams hoping to compete for the SAC title take center stage on Friday night as Wayne heads to Snider in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Both teams come in with a 2-1 record this season. Snider beat Merrillville and East Noble before falling to Leo in overtime last Friday. Wayne has beaten Lakewood Park and Wapahani, with the Generals lone loss also coming against Leo.

Wayne currently has the second-best defense in the SAC, yielding just 45.7 points a game. Snider, conversely, has the conference’s no. 1 offense as the Panthers are putting up 77.3 points a night.

This was one of the best games in the SAC last season, as Wayne edged the visiting Panthers 53-50 on December 13, 2019. The Panthers finished 7-2 in conference, sharing the SAC crown with Carroll and Luers in a three-way tie.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Kilmer Court, as the Wayne-Snider girls game has been postponed.

WANE-TV will be live from Snider at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s best coverage!