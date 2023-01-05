FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four boys teams are undefeated in SAC play thus far and two will go head-to-head on Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Wayne heads to North Side.

The Generals come in with an overall record of 8-1 and a 2-0 mark in SAC play. Head coach Byron Pickens and company have won five in a row, including wins over Fairfield and Marquette Catholic at the Parkview Sports Medicine Classic on December 30 at Trine University.

North Side is 7-4 overall and 2-0 in SC action. The Legends are coming off a 43-34 win over visiting Huntington North on Tuesday night. Head coach Gary Andrews and company split their two games at the PSM Classic on December 30, beating Fairfield while falling to Michigan City.

WANE-TV will be live from By Hey Arena at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show.