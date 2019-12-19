GOTW Preview: Wayne at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top four seeds in the upcoming SAC Holiday Tournament will square off when Wayne meets Carroll on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Wayne goes into next week’s tournament as a surprise no. 1 seed thanks to the top Sagarin Rating among SAC squad. The Generals are the reining OPS Team of the Week as they bested Snider 53-50 last Friday then travel to South Bend Washington and won by 12 on Saturday.

Carroll is off to a 4-0 start thanks to a 60-27 win over Heritage on Tuesday night. Marty Beasley’s team is scoring 61.5 points a game while yielding just 39.5.

WANE-TV will preview the game with coach Beasley at 6 p.m. on Friday then have complete coverage at 11 p.m. on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.