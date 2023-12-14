FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top title contenders in the SAC will go toe-to-toe on Friday night at Charger Fieldhouse as Carroll hosts Wayne in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both teams are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in SAC play. Carroll won its SAC opener this past Friday, beating Concordia 78-50 before falling on a buzzer beater Saturday against Columbia City. The Chargers are led by Bowling Green recruit Jaxon Pardon, fellow senior Cannen Houser, and junior Jaiyre Sampson.

Wayne, the reigning SAC champ, is in its first year under new head coach Anthony Brewer. The Generals defeated Snider 59-44 in their SAC opener last Friday before losing to Lawrence North on Saturday. The Generals are led by senior Jevon Lewis with 22.3 points and 6.0 assists per game. Junior Chase Barnes is averaging 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds while classmate HJ Dillard is putting up 11.7 points and 10.0 rebounds a night while shooting 79 percent from the floor.

WANE-TV will be live from Charger Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!