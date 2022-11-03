FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 6A sectional title will be on the line Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as fifth-ranked Carroll hosts no. 13 Warsaw on one of the biggest nights of the prep football season.

The Chargers are coming off an impressive win last Friday, as Carroll went on the road to top perennial powerhouse Penn 35-7. The SAC champion Chargers enter Friday’s match-up with a perfect 10-0 record this fall.

Warsaw is coming off a 14-9 nail-biter against Elkhart last Friday at Fisher Field. The Tigers enter Friday’s game with a record of 8-2.

While they play in different conferences, these two programs are no strangers. They’ve met the last two years in the postseason, with Carroll winning 36-0 over the Tigers in the sectional title game last year, while Warsaw topped the Chargers 42-35 two years ago.

Tune into WANE-TV on Friday at 6 p.m. for a live report from Carroll High School. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!