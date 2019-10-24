GOTW Preview: Southwood at Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – It’ll be a top 10 showdown in 1A this Friday as the playoffs get rolling as 1A no. 3 Southwood travels to 1A no. 10 Churubusco in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Southwood is coming off an undefeated regular season that saw the Knights win their third-straight TRC title, clinching it with a victory at Tippecanoe Valley last week.

Busco is 7-2 on the year with its only losses to 3A no. 7 West Noble and NECC small division champion Eastside, a 2A program.

WANE-TV will be live from Turtle Town on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11 p.m. for the week 10 edition of the Highlight Zone!

