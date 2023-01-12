WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – In the history of Hoosier Hysteria, no tradition has been around as long as the ACAC Tournament. The longest-running conference tournament in boys basketball tipped off on Tuesday, with semifinal action scheduled for Friday.

In the top half of the bracket, Woodlan is set to square off against Southern Wells in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Woodlan enters Friday with a 12-2 record, including a convincing 71-52 win at Bluffton in the ACAC tournament opener on Tuesday. Led by talented junior guard Braden Smith, the Warriors appear to be the favorites to win the conference tournament.

Southern Wells enters Friday’s semifinal with a 3-5 record. The Raiders hope to see a resurgence with first-year head coach Joel Roush.

WANE 15 will be live Friday at 6 p.m. for a preview of the ACAC tournament semifinals. Tune in at 11 p.m. for another edition of the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s number one and most-watched sports show!