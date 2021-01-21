GOTW Preview: South Side at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC girls championship race takes center stage on Friday night as the South Side at Carroll match-up will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” for January 22!

The Chargers and Archers are currently the only two teams left undefeated in conference play. 4A no. 8 Carroll comes in 5-0 in SAC action and 16-2 overall. The Chargers are currently riding a 13-game winning streak. It is a streak that was in jeopardy last Friday night when before the Chargers eventually pulled away for a 61-51 win at Bishop Luers. The Chargers then went out at beat Carmel 61-54 on Saturday.

South Side is 4-0 in the SAC and 8-3 overall, but on Friday it will be almost three weeks since the Archers last suited up. South Side is coming off a quarantine situation and hasn’t played since January 2.

WANE-TV will be live from Chargers Fieldhouse as 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show at 11 o’clock!