GOTW Preview: South Adams at Southwood

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a clash of the titans in 1A Friday night for a regional title as 1A no. 1 South Adams heads to 1A no. 3 Southwood for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Starfires head into the game on the heels of a 55-7 win over Madison-Grant last Friday for a sectional title. Southwood, meanwhile, is coming off a 28-14 win at 1A no. 7 Adams Central for a sectional title of their own.

The Starfires enter the game with a 11-0 record while Southwood is 12-0. Over the last two years combined, these teams sport the best records in the state of Indiana regardless of classification, as the Starfires are 23-1 and Southwood is 22-1.

South Adams comes in averaging 48.3 points a game while yielding just 6.6 a night. Southwood’s numbers look very similar as the Knights score 38.0 points a game and give up just 8.3. Those defenses are statistically the no. 2 and no. 3 defenses in the state in points allowed by 1A teams this season.

