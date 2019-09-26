GOTW Preview: South Adams at Adams Central

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Less than 10 miles separate two of the top teams in 1A football as the 1A no. 3 Starfires travel to the 1A no. 2 Jets in your week six Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Both teams are 5-0 overall this season and 3-0 in ACAC play. This game will go a long way in deciding who wins the conference title.

Recent history favors the Jets, as Adams Central has won five straight games against South Adams.

WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. on Friday with Jets coach Michael Mosser to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. that night for the area’s best sports coverage.