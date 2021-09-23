GOTW Preview: South Adams at Adams Central

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Two 1A powers will collide on Friday night in Monroe as South Adams heads to Adams Central in a game that will go a long way in deciding who wins the ACAC title in 2021.

The Starfires are 4-1 coming off a 23-0 road loss to then-1A no. 4 Monroe Central. The Starfires, who finished as the 2020 1A state runners-up, are scoring 30.6 points a game this season while giving up 13.6.

Adams Central is 4-1 following last Friday’s 56-0 victory over Heritage. The Jets are averaging 42.6 points per game and are yielding just 6.8 points a game. As a team, the Jets average 8.2 yards a carry this year.

Both teams are 2-0 on in ACAC play, tied for first and a half game ahead of Jay County at 2-1.

Last season these two programs met in Berne in week six with the Starfires winning 29-9.

WANE-TV will be live from “The Landing Strip” at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11 for the area’s best coverage!

