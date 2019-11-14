GOTW Preview: South Adams at Adams Central

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Less than 10 miles seperate Adams Central and South Adams high schools, but there will be no love lost on Friday night when the Jets and Starfires square off for a 1A regional title at Minnich Field.

Friday’s game is a rematch of their ACAC tilt from week six that saw the Starfires top the Jets 42-14 in Monroe on their way to a conference title.

South Adams comes is ranked no. 2 in the 1A state poll with a perfect 12-0 record.

Adams Central is no. 4 in the 1A poll with and 11-1 record.

The winner of Friday’s regional title game will advance to 1A semi-state to face the winner Lafayette Central Catholic and North Judson in week 14.

WANE-TV will be live from Monroe at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune in to the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.