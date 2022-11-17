FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider football is a win away from a trip to the 5A state title game as the Panthers are set to host Valparaiso on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The winner of Friday’s Snider-Valpo game will face the winner of second-ranked Whiteland and 13th-ranked Castle on Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last week, top-ranked Snider rallied from being down 21-0 late in the second quarter to beat no. 4 Mishawaka by a score of 41-27. Ninth-ranked Valparaiso punched its ticket to semi-state with a win over no. 6 Merrillville by a score of 15-14 last Friday.

WANE-TV will be live from Spuller at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!