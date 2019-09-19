GOTW Preview: Snider at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The battle for the SAC’s Victory Bell ratchets up on Friday night here in week five as undefeated Snider travels to unbeaten Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Panthers are ranked no. 5 in the latest 6A state poll with Homestead ranked eighth.

Snider is coming off a 44-0 win over South Side last Friday. The Panthers are putting up 38.5 points a game while yielding just 8.5 points a night.

Homestead beat Bishop Dwenger 17-15 last Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” at Shields Field. Homestead is scoring 36.5 points a game while giving up just 6.8 points a night.

WANE-TV will be live from Dave S. Walters Memorial Stadium on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!