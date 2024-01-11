FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the best girls basketball programs in the Hoosier state collide on Friday with a chance to take the reins of the SAC title chase. Snider visits Homestead for your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Snider enters Friday with a 6-0 record in SAC play, including a 15-2 record overall. The Panthers are led by Purdue commit Jordyn Poole, a Miss Basketball candidate, who averages 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game. The Panthers also feature Bowling Green recruit Nae Nae Donahue, along with sharpshooter Ciara Sims and Missouri volleyball signee Tia Phinezy.

Homestead is also 6-0 in SAC play following a win at Concordia on Monday, including a 16-2 overall record. Leading the Spartans is sophomore standout Myah Epps, who has already racked up several Division I offers. Complementing Epps is senior guard Emma Reust, a Saint Francis signee who recently returned from injury, along with sophomores Whitney Ankenbruck and Gabby Helsom.

WANE 15 will be live at Homestead High School on Friday at 6 with a preview of your game of the week. Tune in at 11 p.m. for the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s undisputed number one sports show.