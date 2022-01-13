GOTW Preview: Snider at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The last time the Snider and Homestead boys basketball programs met on the the floor in was Jon Barnes making Highlight Zone history with a 3/4 court heave at the buzzer to beat the Spartans on January 17, 2020. On Friday, the Panthers and Spartans will renew their rivalry, with SAC title implications here in 2022.

Last year, the Spartans won 90-72 at Kilmer Court on the way to the SAC title. This year, Homestead comes in tied with Concordia for the SAC lead at 3-0 while Snider right behind at 2-1.

Homestead is 10-4 overall on the season following a 69-62 overtime victory at 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian on Tuesday night. Purdue-bound Fletcher Loyer scored 31 against the reigning 2A state champs, eclipsing the 1,000 point milestone with the Spartans in just a season and a half. Homestead is ranked no. 13 in the latest 4A state poll.

Snider, meanwhile is coming a 74-68 win against Northrop last Friday. The Panthers are 7-2 overall and led by the area’s top scoring duo of Karson Jenkins (26.9 points per game) and Aidan Lambert (24.3 points per game).

Tip is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday following a key SAC showdown on the girls side between Snider and Homestead. WANE-TV will be live at Homestead at 6 p.m. to preview the Game of the Week, then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!