GOTW Preview: Snider at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this season the Panthers and Spartans will meet – this time with the season on the line – as Snider travels to Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

After a bye week, 6A and 5A programs get their first taste of the postseason with sectional semi-final games this Friday here in week 11, and no match-up has as much intrigue as the GOTW.

Back in week five the Spartans bested the Panthers 33-3 at Spuller Stadium, a win that helped catapult Homestead to its second-straight SAC title.

Since then, the Panthers have certainly improved as a team, as Snider won 3 of its final 4 regular season games, scoring over 30 points in each of the three wins.

Homestead, meanwhile, has scored 40+ in every game since beating Snider as the Spartans ride an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs, having only lost in the season opener to Northrop.

WANE-TV will be live at Dave S. Walters Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune in to Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone, at 11 p.m. on WANE!