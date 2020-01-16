GOTW Preview: Snider at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the SAC’s top teams go head-to-head on Friday night as Homestead hosts Snider in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Homestead is tied with Carroll for the SAC lead at 3-0 in conference, with Snider and Bishop Luers right behind at 2-1.

The Spartans are coming off a 69-55 win over 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian on Tuesday night. Snider bested Northrop 78-71 last Friday behind 30 points and 11 rebounds from junior Michael Eley while senior Dillon Duff went over 1,000 points early last week.

WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. to preview the game at Homestead High School. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!