KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider and East Noble had arguably the two most impressive victories in week one of the season, and those two will go head to head on Friday night in Kendallville in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Panthers are coming off a 42-20 road win at Warren Central that saw Kurt Tippmann named the Colts “Coach of the Week” for the state of Indiana. The Panthers dominated the Warriors on the ground, with running back Uriah Buchanan and quarterback Ke’ron Billingsley racking up a combined 49 carries for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns.

East Noble, meanwhile, rolled to a 45-7 victory over visiting Bishop Luers last Friday night in Kendallville. Luke Amstutz’s team also ran the ball effectively, with 65 carries for 350 yards and 5 rushing TDs. Tyson Reinbold led the way with 23 carries for 120 yards and 2 TDs.

WANE-TV will be live from Kendallville at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!