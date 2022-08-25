FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Much like last year, the week two Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” could go a long way in deciding who will come home with the SAC’s Victory Bell at season’s end, as Snider heads to Carroll in what should be a clash of two of the area’s top teams.

Snider is coming off a 20-18 win over North Side at Spuller Stadium in week one while Carroll blasted Bishop Luers 42-3 on the road.

These two met at Spuller last year with Carroll edging the Panthers 29-28 with Owen Scheele filling in at quarterback for Chargers’ standout senior Jeff Becker.

